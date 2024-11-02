ADVERTISEMENT
IGP labels minors’ collapse in Court as scripted drama to tarnish Police image

Segun Adeyemi

Egbetokun also defended the legal process, stating that those of age within the limits of criminal responsibility must be held accountable for their actions.

L-R: An Image of one of the minors who collapsed in court and the IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [X, formerly Twitter]
L-R: An Image of one of the minors who collapsed in court and the IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [X, formerly Twitter]

The minors, appearing malnourished and allegedly arrested during August's #EndBadGovernance protests, fainted in court, prompting widespread criticism of police conduct and demands for a review of the minors' detention process.

Responding to the outcry, IGP Egbetokun asserted that the collapse of six minors in the courtroom was orchestrated to "create a negative impression in the public."

According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Egbetokun affirmed, "An unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to attract negative attention."

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso, Shehu Sani knocks Tinubu's govt over arraignment of minors

The police chief emphasised that medical assistance was swiftly provided to the minors, underscoring the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to detainee welfare regardless of the charges they face.

"Medical aid was promptly provided to these individuals, demonstrating the Police Force's commitment to the welfare of those in its custody," added Adejobi.

Egbetokun also defended the legal process, stating that those of age within the limits of criminal responsibility must be held accountable for their actions.

He further urged Nigerians to approach the case without bias, reaffirming the police's dedication to justice aligned with international standards.

This development has stirred debate about the handling of protesters and the treatment of minors in detention, with citizens and leaders expressing mixed reactions across the nation.

