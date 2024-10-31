ADVERTISEMENT
2 minors to spend 6 months in jail for stealing cable wires from a home

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two minors were given no option of fine.

Men handcuffed together [Tumblr]
The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the charge. Bokkos who sentenced them to six months each in the young people’s home without an option of fine, said it would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on August 26, at the “B” Division police station by Pam Dakpong, the complainant.

Gokwat said the convicts conspired, went to the house and cut off the armoured cable valued at ₦30,000 before they were caught. He said that the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

