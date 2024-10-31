2 minors to spend 6 months in jail for stealing cable wires from a home

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the charge. Bokkos who sentenced them to six months each in the young people’s home without an option of fine, said it would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on August 26, at the “B” Division police station by Pam Dakpong, the complainant.