Tinubu lands in Lagos ahead of Red Line rail commissioning

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his excitement to welcome Tinubu to Lagos on the eve of the epochal ceremony.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomes President Bola Tinubu to Lagos on Wednesday [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomes President Bola Tinubu to Lagos on Wednesday [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

The President, who rolled into town around 6:pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024, was received at the Murtala Muhammed Airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and other government officials.

Tinubu had earlier journeyed to Ondo State on Wednesday, where he visited the family of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to pay his condolences.

He also made a stop at the palace of the Olowo of Owo kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Alayeluwa, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, as well as visiting the residence of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Meanwhile, Tinubu is in Lagos to commission the epoch-making Lagos Red Line project on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

After the event, the President is scheduled to jet out for a two-day official visit to Qatar on the invitation of His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the Arab country.

Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

In a post on his X late Thursday, Sanwo-Olu expressed his excitement over the President's arrival ahead of the momentous occasion.

"I am excited to welcome to Lagos, His Excellency, President @officialABAT GCFR, for a truly momentous occasion.

"Tomorrow, we celebrate the commissioning of the LMRT Red Line, an initiative that began with his bold vision for our city's future.

"I am thankful to be the hands that have manifested this vision to reality. From groundbreaking to completion, the Red Line Rail Project marks a new era for Lagos.

"Tomorrow we celebrate a project that will truly make life easier for our residents," his tweet read.

The Red Line is an initiative of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), whose blueprint was a brainchild of the administration of Tinubu as Lagos State Governor.

The 37-kilometre North-South rail is proposed to run from Agbado, a border town in Ogun State, to Marina in the heart of Lagos Island.

However, the first phase, billed for commissioning, stretches over a distance of 27 kilometres from Agbado to Oyingbo, with eight stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and terminates at Oyingbo.

