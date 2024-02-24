ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sanwo-Olu was joined on the test ride by his deputy and State cabinet members.

Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
The pivotal test ride commenced at the iconic Ikeja Train Station and terminated in Iju on Saturday, February 24.

The Governor carried out an inspection of the rail tracks and the rail corridors during the trip.

Sanwo-Olu also inspected some comfort facilities, including the train’s cooling system, handrails, cushioned seats, and in-built safety features of the wagons.

In a post on his X account on Saturday evening, the Governor said the project represents a meaningful step towards a connected and sustainable Lagos.

"Today, I was at the Ikeja Train Station for the pivotal test run of the brand-new trains dedicated to our transformative Red Line Rail Project.

"The Red Line Rail Project which I performed the groundbreaking on April 15th, 2021 is a momentous step towards a connected and sustainable Lagos," the post partially read.

In a separate statement by Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary, Sanwo-Olu confirmed that the infrastructure is ready for commissioning, albeit some final touches still needed to be done.

He also identified pedestrian interference on the rail track and unapproved activities along the corridor as the challenges the State Government is trying to resolve.

“We just completed another inspection of the Red Rail Line facility and corridor; now we are back in Ikeja Mega Station. We all have just used the train to Iju and back. I’m sure our media men can fully report what we all witnessed in the course of the short journey. This rail infrastructure is ready for inauguration, but we still have a few cleaning to do.

“The challenge we have is the pedestrian interference on the rail track and unapproved activities seen along the corridor. We will continue with the enforcement we started against illegal use of the rail corridor. We are in talks with NRC (Nigeria Railway Corporation) to reinforce the train route with physical barriers to limit pedestrian interference,” Akosile stated.

Pulse Nigeria

The Governor, who was joined on the trip by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and state cabinet members, urged residents to abide by safety measures in using the rail facility.

“We have reduced human interference on the track considerably over the last two months, but enforcement continues.

“The stations are ready, the trains are ready and I believe Lagosians are ready to welcome this new infrastructure built for their use and benefit,” he added.

Built by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the 37-kilometre rail line runs across seven stations from Agbado, a boundary town in Ogun State, to Oyingbo in Lagos Central.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

