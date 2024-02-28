President Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu's family in Ondo
The president arrived in Ondo State early on Wednesday.
Recommended articles
Tinubu also paid a condolence visit to the traditional ruler of the town, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III.
The president, who arrived at the Akure Airport at about 11:35 am, was received by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
Tinubu later arrived Owo town around 12:30 pm onboard a chopper accompanied by Aiyedatiwa and was received by the state's deputy governor, Olayide Adelami, among other top politicians.
The president will also visit the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader in Akure after leaving Owo.
Akeredolu, 67, died on December 26, 2023 in Germany after protracted illness and buried on February 23 in Owo.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng