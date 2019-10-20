Former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has said that the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu has achieved more than Chief Obafemi Awolowo and MKO Abiola.

In an interview with Daily Independent, Ogunlewe said Tinubu is the most prominent politician in the south-west region of Nigeria.

Speaking on Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, Ogunlewe denied saying the north would not allow the APC leader become the President of the country.

He added that those who think Tinubu may end up like Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election are enemy of progress.

He said, “He (Tinubu) is the most prominent Yoruba person that has paid his dues and is knowledgeable about the politics of Nigeria. I am confident he can lead Nigeria well if he becomes president.”

“How can I say that the north will deny Tinubu and he will end up like MKO Abiola? All these people are enemies of progress… Hasn’t he (Tinubu) done more than MKO Abiola? Hasn’t he done more than Awolowo?”

” Maybe not in terms of performance but he has more in terms of skills, wisdom. Look at the way he has been able to cover all parts of Nigeria.

“Look at the number of people he has been able to promote from nothing to be governors, ministers and even Vice-President:.

“Believe it or not, whether you like him or you don’t like him, you must give him credit. All those saying negative things are not knowledgeable about Nigerian politics. If you are knowledgeable about Nigerian politics, you should know that you cannot remove the man’s achievements from him.”

In June, the former minister said Tinubu has all it takes to become Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Describing him as a dogged fighter, Ogunlewe said the former Lagos state governor has “paid his dues.”