Former minister of works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, says national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to become Nigeria's President in 2023.

Describing Tinubu as a dogged fighter, Ogunlewe told Sun that he former Lagos state governor has "paid his dues".

He noted that only Nigerians would decide Tinubu's fate in a free and fair election if he contests for the position.

"If Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest," he said.

"I believe 2023 should be thrown open. Nobody should be shut out. There is nothing wrong about Southwest showing interest. We are talking about democracy. To shut out some people or group is undemocratic.

"What is the noise about Tinubu all about? Is Tinubu not qualified to contest? I will support Tinubu if he wants to contest. Tinubu has paid his dues. If Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest, and let Nigerians decide his fate.

"Tinubu is a dogged fighter. He has triumphed over many challenges. He has seen it all. He can do it if given the chance.

"Tinubu is from the Southwest, and anything for the progress of Southwest, I’m for it. If the 2023 project is for Southwest interests, then I’m now on the same page with Tinubu, and I have no apology for it," Ogunlewe declared.

Tinubu is yet to declare his intention to contest for the position of president in 2023.

Meanwhile, Senator Rochas Okorocha has advised Nigerians from the South-East not to bother themselves about contesting for president in 2023.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly, Okorocha said Igbo presidency does not exist.

The former Imo state governor said Nigerians should bother themselves with electing a president "who has something upstairs" and "can put food on their tables".