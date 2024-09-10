Tinubu gets backing in anti-banditry war as over 1,000 soldiers resign from army

According to reports, the Nigerian Army approved the voluntary discharge of 1,008 soldiers between 2020 and 2024.

This year alone, 196 soldiers resigned in August, marking a significant turnover.

The soldiers who resigned were yet to reach retirement age or complete the mandatory years of service.

Brigadier O.H. Musa signed the latest disengagement letter, dated August 23, directing the 196 soldiers to proceed on terminal leave by November 1.

According to Punch, the letter confirmed that the disengagements would take full effect by the end of November.

Army reacts to mass resignation of officers

Responding to the development, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, clarified that serving in the Nigerian Army is voluntary.

He explained, "Service in the Nigerian Army is not by conscription. Officers and soldiers are processed for retirement or discharge based on laid down criteria and terms. Some retire on medical grounds, while others seek discharge for personal reasons."

Tinubu backed in war against bandits

In a separate development, the Concerned Scholars for Peace and Development (CSPD) have voiced their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ongoing efforts to tackle banditry in the northwest.

The group, led by Dr Zaharadeen Mohammed Kabir, strongly condemned a recent video by Sokoto-based Islamic cleric Mallam Bello Asada, who accused the Federal Government of supporting bandit leaders.

"The CSPD condemns in the strongest terms the attempts to trivialise the security challenges in the northwest by politicising the issue. President Tinubu must not be distracted by false claims, especially at this critical time in the anti-banditry war," Kabir stated.

Kabir accused Asada of political bias, pointing out his connection to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and his silence on Governor Dauda Lawal's alleged payment of ₦1.378 billion to bandits.