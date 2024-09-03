PHOTOS: Matawalle, CDS Musa arrive in Sokoto to rally troops against bandits

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials, Matawalle's visit underscores the government's resolve to restore peace in the region.

Expressing deep concern over terrorists' and bandits' persistent activities in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States, Matawalle vowed that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in their fight to eliminate these threats.

"We are determined to flush out the bandits and ensure the safety of our people," he asserted.



The Defence Minister's visit is seen as a critical step in boosting the morale of the troops stationed in the region.

His presence, alongside top military leaders, is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the ground forces.

Reiterating President Bola Tinubu's commitment to eradicating terrorism, Matawalle emphasised that the government would not rest until peace and security were fully restored in the affected areas.

The move is anticipated to significantly impact the ongoing efforts to curb the rising tide of violence in the North West.