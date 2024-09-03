ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PHOTOS: Matawalle, CDS Musa arrive in Sokoto to rally troops against bandits

Segun Adeyemi

The move is anticipated to significantly impact the ongoing efforts to curb the rising tide of violence in the North West.

L-R: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle donning a full military regalia alongside Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]
L-R: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle donning a full military regalia alongside Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials, Matawalle's visit underscores the government's resolve to restore peace in the region.

Expressing deep concern over terrorists' and bandits' persistent activities in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States, Matawalle vowed that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in their fight to eliminate these threats.

"We are determined to flush out the bandits and ensure the safety of our people," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT
L-R: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]
L-R: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The Defence Minister's visit is seen as a critical step in boosting the morale of the troops stationed in the region.

READ ALSO: FG sends Matawalle, Defence Chiefs to Sokoto to flush out Turji, other bandits

His presence, alongside top military leaders, is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the ground forces.

Reiterating President Bola Tinubu's commitment to eradicating terrorism, Matawalle emphasised that the government would not rest until peace and security were fully restored in the affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is anticipated to significantly impact the ongoing efforts to curb the rising tide of violence in the North West.

L-M: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]
L-M: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu vows to complete Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway project

Tinubu vows to complete Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway project

PHOTOS: Matawalle, CDS Musa arrive in Sokoto to rally troops against bandits

PHOTOS: Matawalle, CDS Musa arrive in Sokoto to rally troops against bandits

Tinubu urged to intervene in minister's controversial sack of Enugu medical boss

Tinubu urged to intervene in minister's controversial sack of Enugu medical boss

FCT traders, commuters lament fuel price hike will increase food costs

FCT traders, commuters lament fuel price hike will increase food costs

Marketers decry potential monopoly as Dangote clears NNPC sole buyer of fuel

Marketers decry potential monopoly as Dangote clears NNPC sole buyer of fuel

Dangote’s Refinery has liberated Nigeria from economic slavery - Otedola

Dangote’s Refinery has liberated Nigeria from economic slavery - Otedola

Nigerian graduate who failed WAEC 17 times urges Govt to review exam age policy

Nigerian graduate who failed WAEC 17 times urges Govt to review exam age policy

FG to cancel taxes on food items, rents, others

FG to cancel taxes on food items, rents, others

5 children arrested for suspected murder of 80-year-old man at UK park

5 children arrested for suspected murder of 80-year-old man at UK park

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly