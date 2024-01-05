ADVERTISEMENT
Matawalle presents Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to Tinubu to fight against insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the vessels are expected to help in the fight against insecurity on the nation’s waterways in particular and the country in general.

President Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]
This is contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press and Public Relations, MoD. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the vessels are expected to help in the fight against insecurity on the nation’s waterways in particular and the country in general.

NAN further reports that the two unmanned ships were a donation by Swift ship Company, USA to the Nigerian Government.

Matawalle while presenting the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, to Tinubu, said that the hi-tech equipment were the latest technologies that would be deployed in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region and other maritime regions of the country.

He explained that feat, was the gain of his recent working visit to some companies in the USA, adding that the tour was aimed at promoting innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

NAN reports that the minister recently visited the U.S. and inspected NEANY, Swift Ships, and the OCR Global, a Hi-Tech Military producing hardware companies in the US.

The minister also explained that the idea was to encourage partnership with the US companies in the production of Military hardware locally in Nigeria in collaboration with Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

He said that the new found partnership would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production which was in line with Tinubu’s Agenda in bringing peace and security to the nation.

He further briefed the President on other facilities he inspected while in the US, which included rapid deployment mobile RADAR system, unmanned water vehicle, drone ground control station, and compact biometric search-scan system.

He reassured that the cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities presented would go a long way in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT
