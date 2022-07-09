RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Straight back to work, Tinubu says as he returns from France

The APC presidential candidate said he is ready to hit the ground running after his return to Nigeria.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has declared his readiness to go back to the grind following his return from France.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on the night of Friday, July 8, 2022.

Pulse reports that Tinubu departed Nigeria for the francophone country shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Earlier speculations have it that the former Lagos State Governor had gone on a medical trip to France, but this was quickly debunked by his media team who said the presidential flag-bearer was holding consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition.

It was gathered that Tinubu had further consultations on the choice of his running mate for the presidential election.

Sharing some photos in the early hours of Saturday on his official account on Facebook, the candidate captioned them saying, “Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies. Hitting the ground running, straight back to work! #BAT23.”

Tinubu can be seen in one of the pictures scanning through a newspaper while he was seen operating a phone in another shot.

While in France, the frontline candidate held series of meetings with political stakeholders as well as local and foreign investors.

One of the politicians who met with Tinubu in France was the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Abiodun took to his Twitter page on July 4, to share a picture of himself and his political benefactor with the caption, "Spent quality time with our party leader and Presidential candidate, @officialABAT"

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, received backlashes from some Nigerians after he posted a picture he took with Tinubu in France with the caption that suggests his support for Tinubu's presidential bid.

