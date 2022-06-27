Tinubu jets out to France
The APC presidential candidate is expected to be back in the country soon.
France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday morning.
Announcing this in a statement, Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman said his principal is expected back in the country shortly.
“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings,” Rahman said in the statement.
Tinubu emerged as the Presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.
Following his emergence, the former governor of Lagos State embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.
