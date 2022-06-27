RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu jets out to France

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The APC presidential candidate is expected to be back in the country soon.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
Recommended articles

France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday morning.

Announcing this in a statement, Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman said his principal is expected back in the country shortly.

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings,” Rahman said in the statement.

Tinubu emerged as the Presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Following his emergence, the former governor of Lagos State embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Tinubu jets out to France

Tinubu jets out to France

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

All eyes turn to the UAE amid rumours of legalising gambling

All eyes turn to the UAE amid rumours of legalising gambling

Ex-Sokoto LG Chairman dumps PDP, defects to APC

Ex-Sokoto LG Chairman dumps PDP, defects to APC

Soludo says Anambra diversifying to agric-driven economy

Soludo says Anambra diversifying to agric-driven economy

Don’t be dragged into war, Zelensky appeals to Belarus

Don’t be dragged into war, Zelensky appeals to Belarus

S/African president mourns 22 teenagers who died in tavern

S/African president mourns 22 teenagers who died in tavern

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil