Wife of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the RevolutionNow protest Mrs Ope Sowore has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the activist, saying his re-arrest is a gross abuse of power.

Worried that the operatives of the Department of the State Security Service re-arrested her husband less than 24 hours after his release, Mrs Sowore said there’s no road map or script on how to handle the situation anymore.

On Friday, December 6, 2019, 15 officials of the DSS reportedly invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja to re-arrest Sowore, following his release on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after meeting his bail condition.

Speaking with Punch on Friday, Mrs Sowore said “I’m concerned about what happened to my husband. It’s less than 24 hours that the Nigerian government has basically turned around and shown a gross abuse of power. I am praying and hoping that it will be resolved so that he can come home to meet me and the children.

“No clear roadmap or script on how to handle a situation like this. The reason why there is rule of law is because it protects people’s basic rights and the fact that Buhari and the DSS have refused to do that is a matter of great concern.

“We are currently working with many international organisations to help advocate on his behalf and we have sent several urgent appeals to the United Nations.”

The DSS had earlier defied court order asking them to release Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, even after meeting their bail conditions.

Sowore’s mother begs Buhari to release her son

Following DSS’ re-arrest of Sowore, the activist’s mother, Mrs Esther Kehinde Sowore has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to free her son.

Sowore-and-mom (WuzupNigeria)

While reacting to her son's re-arrest in a video interview with CNN, the dejected mother said she can’t eat, adding that the issue is now affecting her health.

She said, ‘What shall I do again? So, they are not yet ready to release him. Who are (those) doing all this work? So, he’s with them in detention again. What did they see again that they have not seen before? I can not eat, I can not sleep. It affected my health. It has been four months. I plead to Buhari in the name of Allah to release my son”.

Sowore was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019, over his planned protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

Following his arrest, the DSS accused him of planning to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari with the protest. He was charged to court and thereafter spent 124 days in detention before the DSS released him on Thursday only for them to arrest him again on Friday.

.