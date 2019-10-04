Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, believes his advocacy for a new Nigeria will not be stopped by the current establishment.

Sowore was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on August 3, 2019 for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused him of plotting to overthrow a democratic government and arraigned the Sahara Reporters founder on Monday, September 30, on a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering.

Sowore, and his fellow defendant, Olawale Bakare, both pleaded not guilty to the charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

During his bail application hearing on Friday, October 4, Sowore said Nigerians must not give up on transforming the country from its current stagnant state.

He said the country has survived military oppression in the past and will survive the current one.

He said, "It doesn't matter how long it'll take, you must persevere and ensure that we liberate ourselves.

"We must not give up. I'm in high spirits. I'm not afraid. I do not care what they do.

"Nigeria is in a situation as it was even before independence. We need a brand new country, and that's what I'm about.

"The whole charges is around the fact that they're afraid that there's new consciousness in the country, and that Nigerians are now looking at alternatives."

Sowore also alleged that his current troubles is due to the government's efforts to stop him from contesting in the 2023 elections.

"That is part of their strategy," he said.

Buhari beat 72 other candidates to win the 2019 presidential election with a total of 15,191,847 votes, while Sowore finished with only 33,953 votes.

Sowore rejected the results and alleged that the election was rigged to benefit Buhari who was a military ruler between 1983 and 1985.

Sowore granted N100 million bail

During Friday's bail hearing, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu granted Sowore bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties, in like sum, who own landed property in Abuja.

The activist is also prohibited from leaving Abuja as part of the conditions for his bail.

Bakare was also granted bail in the sum of N50 million and prohibited from travelling outside Osun State where he resides.

Both are barred from addressing the media until the conclusion of the trial.

Sowore will remain in DSS custody until the fulfillment of his bail conditions.