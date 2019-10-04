Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted Omoyele Sowore bail after two months in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Sowore, a former presidential candidate, was arrested by the DSS on August 3, 2019 for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government that was re-elected in February.

Despite a court order to release him last week, the secret police failed to obey, and then arraigned him at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Sowore was arraigned on a seven-count charge alongside one Olawale Bakare, but both accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the bail application hearing on Friday, October 4, Sowore's counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), said his client should be released because he's never committed any offence before and is not a flight risk.

He said that as a non-violent pro-democracy activist, Sowore did not ask anyone to engage in violence for the protests he called for.

He also promised that his client would not interfere with the witnesses of the prosecution while he's on bail.

Falana said the right to protest is guaranteed by the courts of law and that the use of the word 'revolution' is not a criminal offence in Nigeria.

Despite the objection of prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), to Sowore's bail application, Justice Ojukwu granted him bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum who own landed property in Abuja.

The activist is also prohibited from leaving Abuja as part of the conditions for his bail.

Bakare was also granted bail in the sum of N50 million and prohibited from travelling outside Osun State where he resides.

Both are barred from addressing the media until the conclusion of the trial.