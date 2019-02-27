President Muhammadu Buhari is the winner of the 2019 presidential election, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In an election that had a total of 73 candidates, Buhari won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar, gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes.
Felix Nicholas of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) came a distant third with a total of 110,196 votes.
Despite the fact that some of the candidates had dropped out of the race before the election took place on Saturday, February 23, they still snagged a few thousand votes in the final tally.
Here's how all the candidates in the 2019 presidential election performed:
1. Isaac Ositelu (A) - 19,209
2. AbdulRashid Baba (AA) - 14,380
3. Omoyele Sowore (AAC) - 33,953
4. Chike Ukaegbu (AAP) - 8,902
5. Shipi Godia (ABP) - 4,523
6. Nwokeafor Ikechukwu (ACD) - 11,325
7. Obiageli Ezekwesili (ACPN) - 7,223
8. Obadiah Mailafia (ADC) - 9,874
9. Yusuf Yabaji (ADP) - 54,930
10. Nwachukwu Nwabuikwu (AGA) - 4,689
11. Umenwa Godwin (AGAP) - 3,071
12. Yusufu Obaje (ANDP) - 3,104
13. Fela Durotoye (ANN) - 16,779
14. Shittu Moshood (ANP) - 3,586
15. Tope Fasua (ANRP) - 4,340
16. Aliyu Ibrahim (APA) - 36,866
17. Muhammadu Buhari (APC) - 15,191,847
18. Shittu Mohammed (APDA) - 26,558
19. John Gbor (APGA) - 66,851
20. Mamman Yusuf (APM) - 26,039
21. Obinna Ikeagwuonu (APP) - 3,585
22. John Dara (ASD) - 2,146
23. Angela Johnson (AUN) - 1,092
24. David Ize-Iyamu (BNPP) - 1,649
25. Geff Ojinika Chizee (C4C) - 2,391
26. Lewis Abah (CAP) - 1,111
27. Emmanuel Etim (CNP) - 1,874
28. Frank Ukonga (DA) - 2,769
29. Awosola Olusola (DPC) - 5,242
30. Felix Osakwe (DPP) - 14,483
31. John Onwubuya (FJP) - 4,174
32. Chris Okotie (FRESH) - 4,554
33. Davidson Akhimien (GDPN) - 41,852
34. Samuel Eke (GPN) - 4,924
35. Albert Owuru (HDP) - 1,663
36. Nnamdi Madu (ID) - 1,845
37. Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo (JMPP) - 1,853
38. Adesina Fagbenro-Byron (KP) - 1,911
39. Kriz David (LM) - 1,438
40. Usman Muhammed (LP) - 5,074
41. Olufunmilayo Adesanya-Davies (MAJA) - 2,651
42. Isah Bashayi (MMN) - 14,540
43. Hamisu Santuraki (MPN) - 2,752
44. Rabia Hassan (NAC) - 2,279
45. Babatunde Ademola (NCMP) - 1,378
46. Yunusa Salisu (NCP) - 1,378
47. Johnson Edosomwan (NDCP) - 1,192
48. Robinson Akpua (NDLP) - 1,588
49. Paul Ishaka (NEPP) - 1,524
50. Asukwo Archibong (NFD) - 4,096
51. Eunice Atuejide (NIP) - 2,248
52. Ike Keke (NNPP) - 6,111
53. Maimuna Maina (NPC) - 10,081
54. Usman Ibrahim (NRM) - 6,229
55. Moses Ajibiowu (NUP) - 5,323
56. Felix Nicholas (PCP) - 110,196
57. Atiku Abubakar (PDP) - 11,262,978
58. Peter Ameh (PPA) - 21,822
59. Victor Okhai (PPC) - 8,979
60. Hamza Al-Mustapha (PPN) - 4,622
61. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim (PT) - 2,613
62. Israel Nonyerem Davidson (RAP) - 2,972
63. Chukwudi Osuala (RBNP) - 1,792
64. Nseobong Nsehe (RP) - 2,388
65. Donald Duke (SDP) - 34,746
66. Thomas Da-Silva (SNC) - 28,680
67. Ahmed Buhari (SNP) - 3,941
68. Isiaka Balogun (UDP) - 3,170
69. Mark Emmanuel (UP) - 1,561
70. Ahmed Inwa (UPN) - 1,631
71. Nwangwu Uchenna (WTPN) - 732
72. Ali Soyode (YES) - 2,394
73. Kingsley Moghalu (YPP) - 21,886
Registered voters - 82,344,107
Accredited voters - 29,364,209
Votes cast - 28,614,190
Valid votes - 27,324,583
Rejected votes - 1,289,607