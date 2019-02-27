President Muhammadu Buhari is the winner of the 2019 presidential election, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In an election that had a total of 73 candidates, Buhari won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar, gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes.

Felix Nicholas of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) came a distant third with a total of 110,196 votes.

Despite the fact that some of the candidates had dropped out of the race before the election took place on Saturday, February 23, they still snagged a few thousand votes in the final tally.

Here's how all the candidates in the 2019 presidential election performed:

1. Isaac Ositelu (A) - 19,209

2. AbdulRashid Baba (AA) - 14,380

3. Omoyele Sowore (AAC) - 33,953

4. Chike Ukaegbu (AAP) - 8,902

5. Shipi Godia (ABP) - 4,523

6. Nwokeafor Ikechukwu (ACD) - 11,325

7. Obiageli Ezekwesili (ACPN) - 7,223

8. Obadiah Mailafia (ADC) - 9,874

9. Yusuf Yabaji (ADP) - 54,930

10. Nwachukwu Nwabuikwu (AGA) - 4,689

11. Umenwa Godwin (AGAP) - 3,071

12. Yusufu Obaje (ANDP) - 3,104

13. Fela Durotoye (ANN) - 16,779

14. Shittu Moshood (ANP) - 3,586

15. Tope Fasua (ANRP) - 4,340

16. Aliyu Ibrahim (APA) - 36,866

17. Muhammadu Buhari (APC) - 15,191,847

18. Shittu Mohammed (APDA) - 26,558

19. John Gbor (APGA) - 66,851

20. Mamman Yusuf (APM) - 26,039

21. Obinna Ikeagwuonu (APP) - 3,585

22. John Dara (ASD) - 2,146

23. Angela Johnson (AUN) - 1,092

24. David Ize-Iyamu (BNPP) - 1,649

25. Geff Ojinika Chizee (C4C) - 2,391

26. Lewis Abah (CAP) - 1,111

27. Emmanuel Etim (CNP) - 1,874

28. Frank Ukonga (DA) - 2,769

29. Awosola Olusola (DPC) - 5,242

30. Felix Osakwe (DPP) - 14,483

31. John Onwubuya (FJP) - 4,174

32. Chris Okotie (FRESH) - 4,554

33. Davidson Akhimien (GDPN) - 41,852

34. Samuel Eke (GPN) - 4,924

35. Albert Owuru (HDP) - 1,663

36. Nnamdi Madu (ID) - 1,845

37. Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo (JMPP) - 1,853

38. Adesina Fagbenro-Byron (KP) - 1,911

39. Kriz David (LM) - 1,438

40. Usman Muhammed (LP) - 5,074

41. Olufunmilayo Adesanya-Davies (MAJA) - 2,651

42. Isah Bashayi (MMN) - 14,540

43. Hamisu Santuraki (MPN) - 2,752

44. Rabia Hassan (NAC) - 2,279

45. Babatunde Ademola (NCMP) - 1,378

46. Yunusa Salisu (NCP) - 1,378

47. Johnson Edosomwan (NDCP) - 1,192

48. Robinson Akpua (NDLP) - 1,588

49. Paul Ishaka (NEPP) - 1,524

50. Asukwo Archibong (NFD) - 4,096

51. Eunice Atuejide (NIP) - 2,248

52. Ike Keke (NNPP) - 6,111

53. Maimuna Maina (NPC) - 10,081

54. Usman Ibrahim (NRM) - 6,229

55. Moses Ajibiowu (NUP) - 5,323

56. Felix Nicholas (PCP) - 110,196

57. Atiku Abubakar (PDP) - 11,262,978

58. Peter Ameh (PPA) - 21,822

59. Victor Okhai (PPC) - 8,979

60. Hamza Al-Mustapha (PPN) - 4,622

61. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim (PT) - 2,613

62. Israel Nonyerem Davidson (RAP) - 2,972

63. Chukwudi Osuala (RBNP) - 1,792

64. Nseobong Nsehe (RP) - 2,388

65. Donald Duke (SDP) - 34,746

66. Thomas Da-Silva (SNC) - 28,680

67. Ahmed Buhari (SNP) - 3,941

68. Isiaka Balogun (UDP) - 3,170

69. Mark Emmanuel (UP) - 1,561

70. Ahmed Inwa (UPN) - 1,631

71. Nwangwu Uchenna (WTPN) - 732

72. Ali Soyode (YES) - 2,394

73. Kingsley Moghalu (YPP) - 21,886

Registered voters - 82,344,107

Accredited voters - 29,364,209

Votes cast - 28,614,190

Valid votes - 27,324,583

Rejected votes - 1,289,607