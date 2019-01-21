The Borno State government has declared Monday, January 21, 2019, as a work-free day for residents in respect to President Muhammadu Buhari's campaign stop in the state.

The president is expected to address hundreds of supporters in Maiduguri, the state capital, as he seeks another four years in the Presidential Villa.

According to a statement by the state's Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Bulama, the holiday will enable all manner of Nigerians to have the opportunity to welcome the president.

He said, "This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including workers in both the public and private sectors, as well as students to, as usual, troop out in large numbers to welcome Mr. President to the state."

The state governor, Kashim Shettima, and other APC chieftains are expected to be at the rally at Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

The president's campaign hit full stride last week as he held campaign rallies in six states. He'll also be at another rally in Yobe State on Monday, and then in Sokoto and Kebbi on Tuesday, January 22.

The February 16 presidential election is billed to be keenly-contested between Buhari and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A total of 73 candidates will contest in the election, the highest ever in Nigeria's history.