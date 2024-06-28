ADVERTISEMENT
I told him I'm in charge here - Sani recalls how he saved OBJ from Kirikiri inmates

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sani and Obasanjo were locked up in Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos in 1995 by the military junta led by Abacha.

Sani was among the pro-democracy activists and dissidents who were persecuted by the military junta led by late General Sani Abacha for calling for the recognition of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Though he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the former Senator from Kaduna Central spent four years in jail before his release in 1999 after Abacha's death one year earlier.

Speaking at the second edition of This Nigeria’s lecture and award event in Abuja on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Sani recalled how he and Obasanjo ended up in the cell at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos in 1995.

The former President, who was Nigeria’s Head of State from 1976 to 1979 before returning as civilian president in 1999, was arrested and jailed in 1995 for allegedly plotting a coup.

Sani said he, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Obasanjo were moved to Kirikiri prison after their arrests.

According to him, on sighting the former president, armed robbers in the prison began shouting and insulting him.

However, Sani said he told Obasanjo to let him handle the situation that even though he was a commander outside, he (Shehu Sani) was a commander in prison.

The former lawmaker said he “talked to the inmates to calm down, that no matter their grievances with Obasanjo, he was now an inmate."

“In 1995, a team of soldiers, policemen and DSS visited my house in Kaduna. It was a journey that began and lasted for four years.

“I was picked up from Kaduna and brought to Lagos with the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua. From the airport, we were led to the DSS headquarters, where we met President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Unfairly from the soldiers, they handcuffed me but did not do so for Obasanjo or Yar’Adua. Obasanjo looked at me and asked me who I was and if I had stolen something for them to have handcuffed me. I told him I was an activist.

“I was then the deputy chairman of the Campaign for Democracy. We were taken to Kirikiri Maximum Prison. We stayed there without anybody saying anything to us. When we arrived at Kirikiri, we were given a blanket and a plate of food.

“We were then allocated our cells. When the armed robbers there saw Obasanjo, they started shouting and insulting him. Naturally, for those of us who were human rights activists, we were popular with inmates. I told him, ‘You are a commander outside, but this is where I command’. I then talked to the inmates to calm down, that no matter their grievances with Obasanjo, he was now an inmate.

“I got 15 years, Obasanjo got 15 years, Yar’Adua got life imprisonment. Those of us from the north were sent to southern prisons and those from the south were sent to northern prisons. That was how I found myself in Port Harcourt prison.

“I was in Port Harcourt prison when Ken Saro-Wiwa was brought in and hanged. I could see them from the window,” he narrated.

