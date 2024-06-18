'Obidients over to you'- Reactions trail Obasanjo's visit to Remi Tinubu

Busola Kukoyi, a media aide to the President’s wife, revealed that Obasanjo’s visit was a personal gesture to extend his best wishes to her for Eid-el-Kabir.

“Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June,” Kukoyi wrote via X.

Obasanjo’s visit has since sparked controversy among Nigerians on social media, who have questioned his loyalty to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which was ultimately won by Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, Obasanjo publicly supported Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as his preferred choice.

Obasanjo said, “None of the contestants is a saint, but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.”

Netizens react

On social media, netizens have had mixed reactions to Obasanjo's visit to Tiubu's wife. Some have urged supporters of Peter Obi to drag the ex-president.

@olamijuwon1007 wrote, "Ha! Time to drag Baba Iyabo. Obidiots, Oya do your thing🤣🤣🤣"

Olaifa Olaleye Leo wrote, "Obidients over to you cos we know there is no one you guys can’t drag."

@Muzeek447371 wrote, "Obasanjo was openly against a Tinubu government. Once declared winner it's game over so if he snap picture with Tinubu himself it's no big deal because he a former president snapping with the current president or even first lady is just normal."

Abdulgafar Opeyemi wrote, "2nd Law of Power: Learn how to Use your enemies to get the job done... They are more loyal than a friend... If you know you know... I am not here to explain to you what's going on."