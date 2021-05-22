RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki describes death of army officers as difficult loss for Nigeria

Authors:

Jude Egbas

11 officers died when a military plane crashed in Kaduna, northern Nigeria.

Ex Senate President Bukola Saraki (NASS)
Senate President Bukola Saraki. Senate President Bukola Saraki. Pulse Nigeria

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has described the death of Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru and other military chiefs in a plane crash, as a difficult loss for the Armed Forces and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The crash happened near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, May 21, 2021.

“As the nation mourns the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and the ten military personnel that were onboard the aircraft that crashed in Kaduna, I send my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their families," Saraki says.

Service chiefs from left to right: Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo [Presidency]
Service chiefs from left to right: Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

“Undoubtedly, this is a difficult loss for the entire Armed Forces — especially at this time when we are confronted by insecurity on several fronts. It is my prayer that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants the families and the Armed Forces the strength that is needed at this time,” he adds.

Attahiru was appointed Army chief in January to replace the retired Tukur Buratai.

Friday's crash is the third aircraft of the Air Force that has crashed in the past three months.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

America won't pay ISWAP $7 million reward for 'killing' Shekau

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex