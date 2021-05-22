Saraki describes death of army officers as difficult loss for Nigeria

The crash happened near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, May 21, 2021.

“As the nation mourns the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and the ten military personnel that were onboard the aircraft that crashed in Kaduna, I send my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their families," Saraki says.

Pulse Nigeria

“Undoubtedly, this is a difficult loss for the entire Armed Forces — especially at this time when we are confronted by insecurity on several fronts. It is my prayer that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants the families and the Armed Forces the strength that is needed at this time,” he adds.

Attahiru was appointed Army chief in January to replace the retired Tukur Buratai.