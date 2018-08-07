Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo vows to punish everyone involved in DSS NASS invasion

Osinbajo Acting President vows to punish everyone involved in National Assembly invasion by DSS

The Acting President said the invasion was carried out without the knowledge of the Presidency.

  • Published:
Osinbajo vows to punish everyone involved in DSS NASS invasion play Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (Pulse)

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has vowed to take disciplinary action against everyone who was involved in the invasion of the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) took over the complex early on Tuesday and prevented lawmakers and journalists from gaining access into the premises in what many believe to be a plot to implement the impeachment of Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

According to a statement signed by Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, the "unauthorized takeover" of the legislative complex was done without the knowledge of the Presidency as alleged by the opposition.

The statement read, "Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.

"According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

"By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action."

Shortly before releasing the statement, Osinbajo sacked Lawal Daura as the Director-General of the DSS and ordered him to hand over to the agency's most senior officer until further notice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister nowbullet

Related Articles

Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President sacks DSS Director, Lawal Daura, after NASS invasion
Atiku Ex-VP condemns "illegal and undemocratic" DSS siege on National Assembly
Boma Goodhead House of Reps member dares DSS operatives to shoot her during NASS blockade
Jones Abiri Journalist taken to court two years after DSS arrest
In Anambra Fake revenue agent nabbed
Saraki Senate President says he has nothing to do with Offa Robbery
In Kogi Gunmen kidnap catholic priest
Ekweremadu Deputy Senate President condemns siege on his home
Saraki, Ekweremadu Buhari does not interfere with police investigations – Garba Shehu

Local

Health Breasts sucking, squeezing not prevention for cancer - Experts
Gov. Bindow seeks blood donation for victims
Religious Difference I am not under any pressure to drop my Deputy – Gov. Bindow
5 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura
Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajo
Osinbajo sacks DSS Director, Lawal Daura, after NASS invasion
Osinbajo Acting President sacks DSS Director, Lawal Daura, after NASS invasion