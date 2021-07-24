RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu reacts to claim that Yoruba governors are silent about Igboho’s trial

Sanwo-Olu believes people are “working behind the scenes”.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (Punch)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reacted to the impression that South-West governors are silent about the arrest and trial of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

The governor said people are “working behind the scenes” saying their efforts do not have to be a public conversation.

Sanwo-Olu said this when asked about the presumed silence of Yoruba governors at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

He said, “These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many Press people you call,

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”

Igboho, who had gone into hiding on July 1, after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his home, was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on the night of Monday, July 19.

However, since his arrest, the six governors in the South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria have not made any statements over the matter.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Salami, a Cotonou-based lawyer of Yoruba Nation agitator, has said that police operatives in the Republic of Benin were maltreating Igboho.

The lawyer said the police beat the political enforcer and also handcuff him despite detaining him in a locked cell.

