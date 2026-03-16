UK Rejects Trump’s Request to Join Military Action Against Iran; Refuses to Send Warships

The UK has officially rejected Trump’s request to deploy warships in the Strait of Hormuz, focusing on non‑combat support instead.

The United Kingdom has officially rejected a request from the U.S. President Donald Trump to send British warships to the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will not commit military ships to a new multinational naval effort to secure the vital shipping route. The decision highlights growing international hesitation among allies over how to respond to the escalating Middle East crisis .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump has been pushing for a “naval coalition”, a group of nations deploying warships to safeguard the strait, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supplies pass each day, after Iranian forces disrupted commercial shipping amid rising tensions. While the United States has already moved naval assets to the region, Trump has repeatedly called on allies like the UK, France, Japan, South Korea, and others to join the effort.

BREAKING:



UK has officially rejected Trump's request and will not send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/eUklRELJHM — Current Report (@Currentreport1) March 16, 2026

However, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s government in London has declined the specific request to send Royal Navy warships, preferring instead to explore non‑combat support roles such as deploying mine‑clearing drones or other equipment that can aid in making the waterway safe without involving British ships in direct military operations. Officials have said they want to avoid actions that could escalate the conflict or draw the UK into broader hostilities.

Other U.S. allies have also taken cautious positions. Japan and Australia have publicly stated they have no current plans to dispatch naval vessels for an escort mission through the strait, reflecting legal and political constraints and concerns about entering a potential conflict zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time, France and several European partners have discussed potential defensive escort missions. Under the EU’s existing naval framework, efforts are underway to protect merchant ships transiting the region, and French officials have pledged additional naval support, including plans for frigates and other vessels, to aid commercial shipping, although deployment details and timelines remain fluid.

Some countries, such as India, have also considered naval participation to protect their own oil imports, although no confirmed deployments have been announced.