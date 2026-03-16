Security Agencies Arrest Four Suspected Bandits Near Akure Airport

FAAN confirms four suspected bandits were arrested near Akure Airport in Ondo State during a joint security operation involving multiple agencies.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reported that four suspected bandits were apprehended at the Akure Airport in Ondo State.

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This information was shared by Henry Agbebire, FAAN's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, in a statement released on Sunday.

PRESS RELEASE



FAAN AVSEC, OTHERS ARREST BANDITS AT AKURE AIRPORT pic.twitter.com/h6gxd4bEgD — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) March 15, 2026

Agbebire explained that the suspects were caught on the airport grounds by a coordinated effort involving airport security, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and local watchmen.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the public that four suspected bandits were today apprehended within the vicinity of Akure Airport, Ondo State, following a coordinated security operation involving aviation and local security agencies.

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“The arrest followed a distress alert that suspicious individuals were sighted behind the airport perimeter towards the Eleyewo community. In response, security personnel comprising FAAN’s Aviation Security (AVSEC), the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other local security outfits immediately launched a joint search operation,” FAAN stated.

Also on Monday, the agency dismissed reports claiming an attempted hijacking at Akure Airport. They described the claim as false and misleading. In separate messages on X, FAAN clarified that their earlier statement about a security operation near the airport wasn't suggesting a hijacking had happened at all.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Airport Authority Rolls Out Cashless Payment System Nationwide

“There was no part of the press release that mentioned or suggested a ‘hijack.’ Please refer to the official statement for accurate information,” FAAN stated.

There was no part of the press release that mentioned or suggested a ‘hijack.’ Please refer to the official statement for accurate information. https://t.co/OpexPFSau4 — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) March 16, 2026

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The authority also dismissed a viral image circulating online, which was attached to an online publication, stating that it did not depict any event at the airport.

“This image is entirely false and does not represent any incident at Akure Airport. No gory scene occurred as depicted. Kindly refer to the attached press release for clarity,” the agency added.

This image is entirely false and does not represent any incident at Akure Airport. No gory scene occurred as depicted. Kindly refer to the attached press release for clarity. @tvcnewsng https://t.co/57nYfcjD0T https://t.co/o64SZlNFi9 — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) March 16, 2026

FAAN assured the travelling public and airport host communities of its unwavering commitment to maintaining safety and security.

HURIWA Concerns Over Tinubu’s Security Strategy Failing

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The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, known as HURIWA, has strongly criticized the recent increase in terrorist attacks throughout the country. They argue that the ongoing deaths of soldiers, security personnel, and civilians prove the federal government's current security plan isn't working.

In a statement released Sunday in Abuja by National Coordinator Emmanuel Obwubiko, the civil rights group pointed out that recent deadly incidents across regions like Plateau State and the North-East show Nigeria's fight against terrorism is falling apart under President Bola Tinubu's leadership. They warned that without quick and major changes, the nation could spiral further into chaos.

HURIWA was specifically responding to news that around 20 security officers and community volunteers were killed in an ambush by heavily armed bandits in Wanka and nearby villages in the Garga area of Kanam Local Government Area, Plateau State. The Kanam Development Association confirmed that among the victims were 12 members of the security forces, including two senior military officers, plus eight civilian volunteer guards who were helping protect local communities.

According to reports, a joint patrol team was moving in two vehicles as part of their regular security duties, covering the areas around Garga, Kyaram, and Gyambau. While they were near Wanka around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, they were suddenly attacked by hundreds of bandits. This led to a fierce gun battle that sadly left many members of the team dead.

HURIWA has called this event a "tragic and alarming failure of national security." They point out that the fact that trained soldiers and even senior military officers were killed by non-government groups should be seen as a major warning sign that the country's fight against terrorism isn't working anymore.

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The group also mentioned other recent targeted killings in Plateau State, specifically mentioning the brutal murder of traders heading to a market near Barikin Ladi. In that case, reports say gunmen set up a make-shift checkpoint, stopped vehicles, questioned the people inside, and then opened fire on anyone who said they were Hausa traders.

HURIWA also brought up reports suggesting that at least 65 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a series of coordinated attacks over two weeks by fighters linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province in the North-East region.