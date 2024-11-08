ADVERTISEMENT
'Wike must go': Protest rocks Abuja over mass demolitions by FCT minister

Segun Adeyemi

Many of those affected were said to have already been forced out of their homes in northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe due to insecurity, leaving them in a precarious situation.

Protesters, led by lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju, accused Wike’s task force, known as “Operation Sweep,” of heavy-handed tactics that have left scores of residents homeless.

Adeyanju condemned the demolition, highlighting that homes were burned and property worth millions was destroyed.

“There is no justification for this demolition. We appeal to President Bola Tinubu to consider the plight of the displaced residents, who are barely surviving,” Adeyanju said.

Many of those affected, he explained, had already been forced out of their homes in northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe due to insecurity, leaving them in a precarious situation.

“These demolitions are excessive,” he continued, “and Mr. President needs to act to prevent further harassment of the people. We are sounding a warning to those in government that peace is only achievable if the poor are allowed to live peacefully. When the poor cannot sleep, it affects everyone.”

Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMark, joined the protests and criticised the government for ignoring the needs of the less fortunate.

“This is strange,” he remarked. “The repercussions of this will have a heavy toll on Abuja. These people have been rendered homeless amid the ongoing hardship in the country. They are evicting these people without compensating them. It is sad that the elite think the poor are not part of society.”

The protesters urged President Tinubu to halt further demolitions and prevent land reallocations that would favour the wealthy.

Segun Adeyemi

'Wike must go': Protest rocks Abuja over mass demolitions by FCT minister

