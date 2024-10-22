Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

Wike gave the directive when he visited the demolition site in Abuja on Tuesday, along with Guards Brigade Commander and Director, FCT Security Services Department.

Other security agencies in the entourage are Commissioner of Police, FCT, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other FCTA officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCTA Department of Development Control had on Oct.17, begun the demolition of illegal buildings on lands that were illegally acquired by land grabbers.

A total of 50 duplexes and bungalows were being demolished to ensure total recovery of the land.

Wike expressed dismay that the investors moved into the site and commenced development without relevant approvals.

Fuming, the minister insisted that all land must be recovered from the grabbers.

He directed security agencies to ensure that all threats around the areas were removed to pave the way for the demolition team to carry out their work.

Noting that that land was already dotted with about 50 duplexes and bungalows of different designs, Wike challenged the developers who claimed to have acquired the necessary approvals to come forward with the documents.

According to the minister, the FCT Administration will not condone any act of illegal acquisition of lands and contravention of procedures for development.

NAN recalls that the Director of Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, who led the exercise, had explained that the structures were illegally erected by land grabbers without the approval of appropriate authorities.

Galadima explained that the illegal construction in the southwest area of Sabon Lugbe was part of Phase 5 District of the Federal Capital City (FCC).