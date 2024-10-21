ADVERTISEMENT
Property owners cry out to Tinubu as FCDA allegedly demolishes 50 houses in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

The residents accused the FCDA of colluding with private estate developers to harass and intimidate residents without notice.

The FCDA is said to have demolished over 50 houses in the Lugbe area in Abuja.
The FCDA is said to have demolished over 50 houses in the Lugbe area in Abuja.

The residents cried out to the president following the demolition of over 50 duplexes in an estate approved by the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS).Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

In a statement signed by Prince Isaac Omolua, property owners in the estate described the demolition as ‘unjust’ adding that the exercise is aimed at re-allocating their lands to private developers.

They also accused the FCDA of colluding with private estate developers to harass and intimidate residents without notice.

While calling on President Tinubu and Wike to intervene and stop the demolition of their properties, the residents stressed that the FCDA is on its way to the estate to demolish more buildings on Monday, October 21, 2024.

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]
President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]

“The FCDA’s actions are in contravention of their rights as legitimate landowners,” the landlords said.

In a recent press conference in Abuja, Omolua accused the FCDA of intimidating and plotting to grab the land belonging to property owners in Sabon Lugbe, Southwest District Layout.

He said despite several communications with the agency, the FCDA scuttled all efforts to address the issue amicably.

As believers in the present Tinubu Renewed Hope policy to develop the country, we have written several letters to the FCDA to remind them of the existing layout without response.

“It’s unfortunate that despite our peaceful approach, believing that Nigeria is our country and have nowhere else to run to, still many already developed houses have been affected by the FCDA demolition,” he said.

Omolua urged Wike to not allow certain officials of the FCDA to mislead him.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

