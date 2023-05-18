The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of US embassy staff in Anambra

Byao Wahab

According to the police, seven people were killed in the attack.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

Police investigation showed that seven people were killed in the attack on the convoy of the US embassy officials on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along Atani, Osamale road in Ogbaru LGA, in Anambra.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng while speaking on the incident on Thursday, May 18, 2023, said a Joint Security Task Force comprising of police tactical teams and troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy, have raided the suspects’ hideout at Ugwuaneocha community in Ogbaru LGA.

Echeng said the security operatives did not meet anyone at the suspects’ hideout when it was raided. He added that the place was burnt down, while two persons of interest arrested afterwards were currently being interrogated by the police.

According to the commissioner, the victims, five male officials of the US embassy and four armed police escorts from Lagos were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru when they were attacked.

He said they were in a convoy of two vehicles when their assailants opened fire on them.

Meanwhile, the government of the United States of America has vowed to work with law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to investigate the killing of the embassy staff.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, United States of America said the US government is yet to know the motive of the unknown assailants, adding that the US mission was working with the Nigerian police to ascertain the location and conditions of members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.

