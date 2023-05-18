The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

Bayo Wahab

Blinken says the US mission is working with the Nigerian security agencies to ascertain the location and conditions of members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken demands justice for the killing of four US embassy officials in Nigeria. [Business Insider]
Secretary of State Antony Blinken demands justice for the killing of four US embassy officials in Nigeria. [Business Insider]

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, hoodlums attacked the convoy of the US embassy officials. The gunmen killed at least four members of the convoy and also set their bodies ablaze.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, United States of America said the embassy officials were travelling in ahead of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra.

He said the US government is yet to know the motive of the unknown assailants, adding that the US mission was working with the Nigerian police to ascertain the location and conditions of members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Unknown assailants yesterday attacked a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, Nigeria. The convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra.

“We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission. The assailants killed at least four members of the convoy, and U.S. Mission personnel are working urgently with Nigerian counterparts to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.”

Blinken condemned the attack, saying the US government is working with the Nigerian security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

"We condemn in the strongest terms this attack. We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

“The United States has no greater priority than the safety and security of our personnel. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and pledge to do everything possible to safely recover those who remain missing. We deeply value our relationship with our Locally Employed Staff and our partnership with Nigeria”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded that the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the people of Nigeria to assist in the fight against violence and insecurity.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police blame IPOB for attack on US embassy convoy carrying 9 Nigerians

Police blame IPOB for attack on US embassy convoy carrying 9 Nigerians

Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of US embassy staff in Anambra

Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of US embassy staff in Anambra

Conjoined Nigerian twins undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia for free

Conjoined Nigerian twins undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia for free

'This is not BBNaija,' Tinubu, INEC beg tribunal to reject live TV coverage

'This is not BBNaija,' Tinubu, INEC beg tribunal to reject live TV coverage

Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

Apapa ignores Obidients’ threat, intends to attend presidential tribunal on Friday

Apapa ignores Obidients’ threat, intends to attend presidential tribunal on Friday

Aviation Ministry renamed to ‘Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace’

Aviation Ministry renamed to ‘Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace’

Oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible sells for ₦17.6 billion at auction

Oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible sells for ₦17.6 billion at auction

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti