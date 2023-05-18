US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, hoodlums attacked the convoy of the US embassy officials. The gunmen killed at least four members of the convoy and also set their bodies ablaze.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, United States of America said the embassy officials were travelling in ahead of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra.

He said the US government is yet to know the motive of the unknown assailants, adding that the US mission was working with the Nigerian police to ascertain the location and conditions of members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.

He said, “Unknown assailants yesterday attacked a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, Nigeria. The convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra.

“We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission. The assailants killed at least four members of the convoy, and U.S. Mission personnel are working urgently with Nigerian counterparts to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.”

Blinken condemned the attack, saying the US government is working with the Nigerian security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

"We condemn in the strongest terms this attack. We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

“The United States has no greater priority than the safety and security of our personnel. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and pledge to do everything possible to safely recover those who remain missing. We deeply value our relationship with our Locally Employed Staff and our partnership with Nigeria”, he said.

