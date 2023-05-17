How hoodlums gunned down 2 US embassy staff, set their bodies ablaze in Anambra

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, around 3 pm, gunmen opened fire on the convoy of US embassy officials on a humanitarian mission in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The officials were trying to connect to their destination through Ogbaru when their convoy came under attack. At least four persons were killed in the attack.

Confirming the incident, the police in a statement said the gunmen attacked the convoy along Atani, Osamale road in Ogbaru LGA, adding that the hoodlums killed two of the PMF operatives, two staff of the US Consulate and also kidnapped two police officers.

According to the police, the hoodlums after killing the officials set their bodies and vehicles ablaze.

“The Joint Security Forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA, following an attack on a convoy of staff of U S Consulate today 16/5/2023 by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale road. The hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles.

“Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No U S citizen was in the convoy.

“The Command, while reacting to the situation regrets that a convoy of such or any related will enter the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency, assured that the battle against the insurgents in the State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored,” the statement read.

The US Mission in Nigeria has also confirmed the tragedy saying it’s already working with the Nigerian security services to investigate the incident.

“We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate. The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field. We have no further comment at this time,” the mission said.