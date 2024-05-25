ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Nurudeen Shotayo

The monarch said 24 years of bad governance has left Abia in a rotten state that requires serious work to repair.

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

The monarch said this while inaugurating three roads in the state reconstructed by the Otti government on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The roads include Old Court Road, Ehi Road, and Kent Road, all located in Aba, Abia's commercial capital.

Speaking at the event, the Obi of Onitsha said, “Otti is God-sent. After 24 years in the wilderness (of the state), Otti has come to repair Abia State and Aba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aba used to be number one in business and industry, but since one year ago Otti came in, things have changed. By God’s grace, the changes will continue like that for the four years he will be in office.

“You put him there and must support him to deliver a democracy dividend to you,” he said.

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha [Twitter:@alexottiofr] Pulse Nigeria

For his part, the Governor said he was motivated to reconstruct the roads after inspections, noting that the entire work was completed within three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also thanked the contractor and the direct labour agency under the Ministry of Works for ensuring the successful completion of the projects.

“This is your government, and the most important thing is for your government to work for you,” he said.

Otti vowed to build more infrastructure to turn around the state’s economic fortune, starting with the remodelling of Enyimba Hotels Aba into a five-start facility and a convention centre.

He noted that all his administration's efforts are geared towards transforming Aba into one of the best cities in the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC