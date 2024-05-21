Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents
Otti has personally called the parents of the victims and assured them that the state would ensure the return of their children.
To this end, the Governor has directed security agencies to fish out the abductor and ensure the three siblings are reunited with their parents unhurt.
The state Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while addressing the press on the outcome of the State’s Executive Council meeting on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Kanu revealed that Otti had personally called the parents of the victims and assured them that the state would ensure the return of their children.
Cases of missing school kids in Abia
While on their way from school, the school kids were said to have visited their grandmother who engaged the unknown commercial motorcyclist to take them home.
However, the motorcyclist later disappeared with the kids and their whereabouts have remained unknown since then.
The incident comes six months after four schoolchildren went missing in a similar fashion.
The kids, who are siblings, went missing after their mother entrusted them to an unknown commercial tricycle rider to convey them to their school.
The four children were identified as Chinweotiti Chimaobi (7) female, Nmesomachi Chimaobi (7) female, Testimony Chimaobi (4) male, and Godswill Chimaobi (2) male.
The children’s mother reportedly escorted them to the junction of her street to board the tricycle to convey them to Great Ambassadors College located in Umuagu-Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
