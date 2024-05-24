Obi of Onitsha inaugurates 3 Aba roads reconstructed by Otti

The roads include Old Court Road, Kent and Ehi Roads.

In a speech, Achebe described Otti as “God-sent” to Abia on a mission to reposition and bring the state back to its past glory.

He said that Aba is historically recognised as a place of creativity, industry and resilience, but regretted that over the years not much was happening in the city.

The royal father expressed delight that under the present administration, a lot of positive changes had started to take place, gradually restoring the commercial city back to its lost glory.

Achebe further expressed the confidence that Otti would live up to his promise of rebuilding Abia.

He urged the residents of Aba to support the efforts being made by the administration to deliver its agenda to rebuild the state.

In an address, Otti said that the roads were not originally listed for reconstruction but he resolved to include them due to their importance and given their deplorable condition.

He expressed delight over the “timely completion” of the roads.

Otti announced that the government would commence the reconstruction and upgrade of the Enyimba Hotel, Aba in June.

According to him, the facility would be reconstructed into a five-star hotel with facilities, such as a convention centre, recreation park and gardens.

He affirmed his commitment to changing the narrative of Aba by transforming the city into a true commercial hub of the South East and Nigeria.

The governor also said that the government had evolved programmes and policies aimed at empowering the private sector to thrive and create jobs for the people.

“We are supporting the manufacturers and industrialists as well as calling on all of them who left Abia to come back.

“We have already commissioned the Osisioma-Ekeakpara Road for reconstruction to open up the Osisioma Industrial Layout,” he said.

He also said that plans had been concluded to open up one more industrial layout in the area.

Also, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, commended the governor for rebuilding the state and transforming Aba into the economic hub of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, said that the Old Court Road was impassable before the governor’s directive for its reconstruction three months ago.

Oti also said that the 561-meter Old Court Road, which links Ehi Road and Kent Road, was reconstructed through direct labour by the Ministry of Works with solar-powered street lights and drains on both sides.

