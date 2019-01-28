The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has debunked reports making the rounds in the media, of his resignation.

According to Vanguard, Justice Onnoghen also described the reports as fake news.

President Buhari suspended him on Friday, January 25, 2019, following allegations that he failed to declare his assets.

A statement issued to newsmen by Onnoghen’s media aide, Awassam Bassey reads: “Mischief makers are still circulating this fake news. Once again, no truth in it whatsoever. The Hon CJN, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has not resigned.”

His suspension has sparked several reactions from within and outside the country.

The United States, Britain, European Union have all called for a peaceful resolution of the issues.

Senate heads to court

The Senate has filed a case at the Supreme Court, seeking to ascertain whether the President acted constitutionally by suspending Onnoghen.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has ordered all lawyers to boycott courts for two days in protest of the CJN’s suspension.

FG reacts

The Federal Government, in its reaction, has dismissed the threats of mass action issued by some groups, saying they cannot undermine the course of justice.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, January 28, 2019, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed said Buhari acted on the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).