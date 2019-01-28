The Federal Government says the threat of mass action by some groups over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, cannot undermine the course of justice.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the government position at a media briefing on Monday in Abuja.

“More Nigerians are with us than are with them on this issue, going by the feelers that we are getting from across the country.

“Those who want to protest against the suspension of the CJN should feel free to exercise their rights within the limits of the law,’’ he said.

The minister said that the suspension of Onnoghen was a consequence of his alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for public officers.

He said the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) was acting within its powers in ordering the suspension of Onnoghen as CJN, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was right in carrying out the order.

Mohammed said the suspension of the CJN had nothing to do with the forthcoming elections and did not signify the onset of dictatorship or tyranny as some had insinuated.

The minister berated the opposition for using the case to heat up the polity.

“The opposition, in its reaction, is guilty of engaging in hysteria and overheating the polity.

“Conveniently, they have anchored their failed campaign for the 2019 elections on an issue that is totally unrelated to the elections.

“By their reaction, they have made their tattered umbrella available for shielding alleged corrupt persons.

“Their leopard can never change its spots. The PDP is corruption personified and its only reason for seeking a return to office is to complete their looting of the national treasury.

“The attack dogs unleashed by the opposition have been engaging in incitement and other actions that can threaten law and order.

“There is no cause for alarm as the law enforcement agencies are alive to their responsibilities,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that the president had on Friday complied with the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal directing the suspension of the CJN.

The CJN was suspended pending the determination of the case against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The president, who announced Onnoghen’s suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, consequently swore in the next most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Tanko Mohammed, as the acting CJN.