Okowa Presents 2019 budget to Delta State Assembly

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has presented a budget proposal of N367.1 billion to the Delta State House of Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

Christened the ‘budget of sustainable growth’, the governor said the appropriation bill would enable his administration consolidate on its achievements in the past three years.

Details of the budget showed a total of N209.9 billion would be spent on capital expenditure while the sum of N157.1 billion was proposed for recurrent expenditure.

“Despite the fluctuating fortunes of the economy in the last three-and-half years, I humbly note that our State has continued to forge ahead,” Okwoa said. “Workers are paid regularly, thousands of previously unemployed youths are gainfully employed, and many of our people now enjoy better facilities in terms of roads, water, education and health.

Agriculture has received a strong boost with many cluster farms springing up in different parts of the State and, even more importantly, our people remain committed to peace and harmonious living,” he noted.

The governor pledged to ensure stable growth that would position Delta State as a dynamic economy.

N79.6 billion was also proposed for road construction while the education Sector would gulp the sum of N26.8 billion.