Officer 'murdered' during protest miraculously survived, Police make U-turn

This is contained in a statement by the force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

This followed an earlier claim by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, who said the unnamed policeman was attacked and murdered on the first day of the nationwide protest.

Egbetokun said this during a press briefing on Thursday night, disclosing that the demonstrations manifested as “mass uprising and looting, not protests” in major cities in the country.

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano, and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

An appeal has been made to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and call the Nigerian Police Force to order. Pulse Nigeria

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order,” the IGP had said.

Police make U-turn

However, Adejobi said nine security personnel sustained injuries after being attacked by protesters, while the officer earlier declared dead survived but is in critical condition.

He added that 681 suspects have been arrested for crimes such as armed robbery, mischief, arson, and destruction of public and private property.

“Nine (9) police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during attacks by protesters.