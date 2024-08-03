Lagos protesters leave venue in anger as disagreement breaks out among organisers

Freedom Park is one of the two locations protesters have been restricted to by a court order secured by the Lagos State government last week. The other location is Peace Park in Ketu.

Meanwhile, Lagos has somewhat emerged as the ground zero for the ongoing protests as various groups and organisers continued to mobilise the citizens for demonstration amid dwindling turnout in many other states.

However, a mild drama ensued on Saturday after the protesters attempted to leave their convergence point to march towards the Maryland area despite the presence of the Police.

Police step in to stop protesters

As narrated by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, police officers swiftly responded by preventing them from making any advancement beyond the area to which they had been restricted, reminding them of the court's direction.

The police intervention seemed to drive a wedge between the different group leaders who failed to agree on the next course of action.

While some group leaders were considering defiantly breaking through the police barricade to embark on the march, others canvassed for compliance with the laid down rules of engagement.

As the argument went on for some minutes, some protesters became irritated by the turn of events and opted to leave the venue while declaring their withdrawal from the entire process.

"Some Mild drama happened when the PROTESTERS (not thugs) tried to force their way and start moving towards Maryland, Police stopped them and told them to stay at the point as directed by the courts.

"It was now a battle between the various groups of protesters. Mind you, It was not a group, it was about 3-4 groups, ‘leaders’ of were arguing For/Against going beyond the police barricade.

"After the police stood their ground, about 7-8 guys vexed and left the venue and stated they are done with the whole thing, one left and said: ‘this one na protest abi na religious service’.

"This is an eyewitness account and I am the EYE," Gawat shared on his X account on Saturday night.

Protest continued despite pull-out

Pulse reports that the protests continued after the brief moment of drama as demonstrators pressed home their demands.

Speaking at the protest, one of the coordinators and a member of the Youth Rights Campaign, Hassan Soweto, said the demonstrations will be taken to the streets from Monday if the government continue to ignore their demands.

Soweto said protesters would cease occupying the park in Ojota and start marching through the streets if their demands were not met by Sunday night.