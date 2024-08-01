ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

Nurudeen Shotayo

The IGP advised protesters to shelve demonstrations or restrict their activities to designated locations to avoid infiltration by bad elements.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]

Recommended articles

After weeks of dramatic twists and turns, some Nigerians hit the streets on Thursday, August 1, 2024, as planned to express their grievances over the rising cost of living and other concerns.

The demonstrations, scheduled to run for days, took place in several states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the process was largely peaceful in many areas, there were reported incidents of violence, looting, and killing in some places including the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians protesting in Abuja on August 1, 2024 [Twitter-@Nsukka okpa]
Nigerians protesting in Abuja on August 1, 2024 [Twitter-@Nsukka okpa] Pulse Nigeria

Briefing the nation on Thursday night, the IGP said a policeman was murdered while on duty during the protest while others were injured by hoodlums who disguised as protesters.

Egbetokun said some police stations and property in the country were set ablaze by rampaging protesters, describing the events in major cities as “mass uprising and looting, not protests.

The police boss also lamented that the so-called leaders of the protests were not around to lead the rallies, paving the way for hoodlums to take over the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that looting of public and private warehouses and facilities was widespread.

“Police stations have been destroyed. There have been attempts to take over government houses.

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order,” the IGP said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sultan asks Imams to placate Muslim protesters at Jumu’ah prayer this Friday

Sultan asks Imams to placate Muslim protesters at Jumu’ah prayer this Friday

IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

FCCPC cautions Coca-Cola, NBC over deceptive labelling, unfair marketing tactics

FCCPC cautions Coca-Cola, NBC over deceptive labelling, unfair marketing tactics

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate