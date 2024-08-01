IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

After weeks of dramatic twists and turns, some Nigerians hit the streets on Thursday, August 1, 2024, as planned to express their grievances over the rising cost of living and other concerns.

The demonstrations, scheduled to run for days, took place in several states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the process was largely peaceful in many areas, there were reported incidents of violence, looting, and killing in some places including the FCT.



IGP talks tough

Briefing the nation on Thursday night, the IGP said a policeman was murdered while on duty during the protest while others were injured by hoodlums who disguised as protesters.

Egbetokun said some police stations and property in the country were set ablaze by rampaging protesters, describing the events in major cities as “mass uprising and looting, not protests.”

The police boss also lamented that the so-called leaders of the protests were not around to lead the rallies, paving the way for hoodlums to take over the demonstrations.

He added that looting of public and private warehouses and facilities was widespread.

“Police stations have been destroyed. There have been attempts to take over government houses.

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.