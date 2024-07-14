NPPC's stake in Dangote Refinery has reduced from 20% to 7.2% - Dangote

According to the billionaire, the national oil company no longer owns a 20% stake in the Dangote Refinery, as its share now stands at 7.2%.

Dangote revealed this during a press briefing at the refinery facility in Lagos on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

He attributed the reduction to NNPC's failure to fulfil the balance of their share, which was due for payment in June last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said despite its promise to provide the funds, the national oil company failed to meet the obligations, leading to a reduction of its stake in the $19 billion refinery.