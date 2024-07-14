ADVERTISEMENT
Crude supply issues at refinery resolved, petrol rollout begins August - Dangote

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dangote said the crude supply issues were solved through the intervention of the NNPCL and the Federal Government.

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

As a result, the business mogul assured that the Dangote Refinery is now fully set to roll out its petrol in August 2024.

He made this known while taking senior journalists on a guided tour of the magnificent facility, which is located at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Dangote stated that the crude supply challenge, which affected the supply of petrol from the refinery, was resolved last week following the intervention of the Federal Government.

He added that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) also played a crucial role in resolving the issue that had lingered for a while.

Recall the Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, recently raised the alarm over attempts by international oil companies (IOCs) to sabotage the efforts at purchasing crude for the refinery.

“While the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)are trying their best to allocate the crude for us, the IOCs are deliberately and willfully frustrating our efforts to buy the local crude.

“It seems that the objective is to ensure that our Petroleum Refinery fails. It is either they are deliberately asking for ridiculous/humongous premium or, they simply state that crude is not available.

“At some point, we paid $6 over and above the market price. This has forced us to reduce our output as well as import crude from countries as far as the US, increasing our cost of production,” Edwin said in June.

