ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dangote said he knew before embarking on the project that there would be challenges along the way but wasn’t prepared for what he encountered.

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges
Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

Recommended articles

The business mogul, who spoke at the Afreximbank Annual Meetings in the Bahamas on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, said both local and international criminal organisations in the oil sector repeatedly attempted to sabotage the project.

Describing them as the oil mafia, Dangote likened the oil cartels, who are hell-bent on maintaining their grip on the industry, to a mafia stronger than even the dreaded drug mafia.

“Well, I knew that there would be a fight. But I didn’t know that the mafia in oil, they are stronger than the mafia in drugs. I can tell you that. Yes, it’s a fact,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Dangote said he knew before embarking on the project that there would be challenges along the way but wasn’t prepared for what he encountered.

They “tried all sorts” to stop me, “But I’m a person that has been fighting all my life. You know, so I think it’s part of my life to fight,” the billionaire said while describing himself as a tough fighter.

Dangote Refinery, the largest oil refining plant in Africa is located in Lagos [BBC]
Dangote Refinery, the largest oil refining plant in Africa is located in Lagos [BBC] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on what the African continent needs to achieve industrialisation, Dangote alleged that the West isn’t interested in a developed Africa.

He noted that the agenda is to continue the decades-long exploitation of the continent, which underscored why African countries need to come together to forge partnerships that will be mutually beneficial.

“As a matter of fact during the COVID period, some of the international banks really were looking forward to making sure that they push us into default of our loans so that the project will just be dead. And that didn’t happen with the help of banks like Afreximbank,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 notebooks to pupils in Kogi

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 notebooks to pupils in Kogi

Yahaya Bello loses contempt case against EFCC boss in Appeal Court

Yahaya Bello loses contempt case against EFCC boss in Appeal Court

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

Erisco Foods' court case vs Chioma Okoli delayed in court over judge's absence

Erisco Foods' court case vs Chioma Okoli delayed in court over judge's absence

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State