A group known as the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the comment made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami regarding the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dauki.

Dasuki was granted bail by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Abuja on July 2, 2018, making it the sixth time that the court has ordered his release.

The former NSA has been in detention since 2015, following allegations that he embezzled funds meant for the purchase of arms to fight Boko Haram.

Part of Dasuki’s bail condition was to provide two sureties who will deposit N100 million each and must not be lower than grade 16 in the civil service and are private citizens that must be owners of landed properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Utako or Garki area of Abuja.

Dasuki meets bail conditions

According to Daily Post, the former NSA met his bail conditions and a warrant of release was signed by the court and served to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mamman Daura and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The report said that a source said that the DSS boss needed to get clearance from the presidency before he will release Dasuki.

Federal Government cannot release Dasuki

On July 19, 2018, Malami, while speaking on a Voice of America (VOA) Hausa program, said that the Federal Government cannot release Dasuki.

The Attorney-General of the Federation also alleged that the former NSA was instrumental to the killing of 100,000 Nigerians.

He said “So, you have to look at it from this perspective. If the issue about an individual coincides with that which affects the people of a nation and you are now saying the government did not obey a court order that infringes on a single person’s rights. Remember we are talking about a person who was instrumental to the deaths of over 100,000 people. Are you saying that the right of one person is more important than that of 100,000 who lost their lives?

"Reports have shown that there was massive mismanagement of funds meant for military hardware which the military could not access and that led to the death of many, embezzlement of the fund and because of that many people have lost their lives. Obeying the court is not the issue per say.

“Are we going to take the issue of an individual more important than that of the people? The government’s main responsibility is for and about the people. The essence of governance is to better the lives of its people. So you have to weigh it based on that; the rights of an individual or the rights of the people.”

Cabal misleading Buhari

In its reaction, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) said that a cabal is misleading President Buhari.

The group’s President, Comrade Isah Abubakar also said that the President has no regard for the judiciary.

He also wondered why Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) would advise the government to go against the rule of law.

The group issued a statement saying “We are alarmed at the statement credited to the Justice Minister and to say that it is not only disgusting, myopic and insensitive but portrays the Attorney General as incapable of discharging his duties as the adviser to both the President and the nation.

“Is it not unbecoming of a person labelled as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a Northerner to engage in activities seen to be against the rule of law as courts of competent jurisdiction have granted Dasuki bail 6 times?

“We dare say that President Buhari is being misled by northern cabals against other northerners, like in the case Sambo Dasuki.

“We agree with one of the loudest voices against this tyrannical tendency, a former Aide de Camp (ADC) to General Muhammadu Buhari when he was Governor of Gongola and Military Head of State, Al-Mustapha Haruna Jokolo.

“In a recent interview, Jokolo stated in a recent interview that Northern Cabals are misleading President Buhari from releasing Sambo Dasuki even after the fact that Dasuki facilitated the 1983 coup that brought Buhari to power and supported his political aspirations before the Sokoto Prince was appointed by Jonathan’s government to serve as the NSA.

“Jokolo further suggested what’s happening was probably pre-planned. We are happy about Jokolo’s consternation as a Northerner as well as his denunciation of the Northern elites for abandoning one of their sons.”

Dasuki did well

NYCN also highlighted the achievements of the former NSA when he was in government.

They also said that Dasuki spearheaded the expansion of the Multi-national Joint Taskforce (MNJTF).

“Dasuki may not have been perfect but during his tenure as the National Security Adviser in the immediate past administration, he reinvigorated and facilitated the expansion of troops of Multi-national Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) with neighbouring Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger towards combating the dreaded Boko Haram insurgency.

“Dasuki also facilitated a collaboration with foreign technical advisers towards ensuring the recovery of several major towns in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states from Boko Haram terrorists. Some of the liberated towns included: Abadam, Askira, Baga, Bama, Bara, Buni Yadi, Damboa, Dikwa, Gamboru-Ngala, Goniri, Gujba, Gulag, Gulani, Gwoza, Hong, Kala Balge, Konduga, Kukawa, Marte, Madagali, Michika, Monguno, Mubi, Vimtim among others.

“It is pertinent to note that virtually all electorates in the above-mentioned areas voted for President Buhari in 2015. The breakdown of results from these areas confirmed that the indigenes voted for him in that election. Sadly, the current government seems to have forgotten.

“They said Dasuki did nothing with all the monies he received as NSA but the authorities are yet to counter his declaration on the arms, weapons, jets and other military hardware he put out in public domain that were bought by Jonathan administration. The equipments are still being used by the Nigerian military today. The truth is that Nigeria is in trouble and clear attestation to this are instances whereby the current administration is selecting orders to obey even in an arrogant manner.

“While we won’t join persons and groups who have been comparing death figures under different regimes since 1999, as the right to life is sacrosanct, a presidential spokesman did this recently. He gave the infamous ‘death checklist’ under previous governments when they have been regular cases of death in North-East from terrorists and Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna from armed bandits apart from the killing from the menace of herdsmen-farmers clashes.

“NYCN wish to commend prominent groups and individuals that have come out to criticize this assault on democracy, the monumental embarrassment of the judiciary and travesty of justice. No right-thinking person should act unbothered about this situation because such may be replicated to the extent that government will start rubbishing any judgement that does not go its way.

“Finally, we must state that the statement by Justice Minister that the government has a right to detain a citizen against court order is not only disgusting, myopic and insensitive but portrays the Abubakar Malami as incapable of discharging his duties as the adviser to both Mr. President and the nation.

“President Buhari should be careful of any legal advice that is illegal and unconstitutional and drop this vengeance and obey constitutionalism,” the statement added.

In her ruling, Justice Ojukwu described Dasuki’s continued detention as ‘ an aberration’ of the country’s rule of law.