Dasuki involved in the death of 100,000 Nigerians - Malami

The AGF says the federal government cannot release Dasuki because the allegation against him is a matter of public interest.

  • Published:
(Punch)

Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, has accused former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki of being instrumental to the death of 100,000 Nigerians.

Malami made this known during an interview with the Voice of America, Hausa, when giving reasons for the continued detention of Dasuki.

Dasuki's right is not more important that 100,000 Nigerians - Malami

Court grants former NSA, Sambo Dasuki, bail for 6th time play

Former national security adviser of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Sambo Dasuki (right), speaks with his lawyer Ahmed Raji, during his trial at the federal high court in Abuja, on September 1, 2015

(AFP/File)

 

Malami further said Dasuki’s right is not more important than over 100,000 people, whom he's accused of being instrumental to their death.

“So, you have to look at it from this perspective. If the issue about an individual coincides with that which affects the people of a nation and you are now saying the government did not obey a court order that infringes on a single person’s rights. Remember we are talking about a person who was instrumental to the deaths of over 100,000 people. Are you saying that the right of one person is more important than that of 100,000 who lost their lives?" he said.

Mismanagment of funds under Dasuki killed many - Malami

The Attorney General also said the mismanagement of funds meant for the military under the former NSA led to the deaths of many military personnel.

ALSO READ: Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki might be released soon

Reports have shown that there was massive mismanagement of funds meant for military hardware which the military could not access and that led to the death of many, embezzlement of the fund and because of that many people have lost their lives. Obeying the court is not the issue per say.

“Are we going to take the issue of an individual more important than that of the people? The government’s main responsibility is for and about the people. The essence of governance is to better the lives of its people. So you have to weigh it based on that; the rights of an individual or the rights of the people,” Malami said.

Obeying law is compulsory under Buhari - Malami

On Tuesday, the federal high court in Abuja served a warrant of release of Dasuki on the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice but the ex-NSA is yet to be released.

Malami said issues concerning law and order under President Muhammadu Buhari are respected but when such issue affects an entire nation; so the discussion should not be about a single person’s rights.

ALSO READ: Court grants former NSA, Sambo Dasuki, N200m bail

What I want you to know is that issues concerning law and order under Muhammadu Buhari are sacrosanct and obeying court order is compulsory.

However you should also know that there is a general consensus world over that where the dispute is only between individuals, then you can consider the issue based on the instant situation. But if the dispute is about an issue that affects an entire nation, then you have to remember that government is about the people not for only an individual." he said.

