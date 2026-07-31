How Filmhouse Cinemas turned Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey into West Africa's biggest IMAX opening ever

By the time The Odyssey reached Nigerian screens, its IMAX showings had already sold out in cities from London to Los Angeles

What happened next in Lagos surprised even Filmhouse, the cinema chain behind the campaign. More than 2,000 tickets were sold before the film had even opened, a pre-sales record in a market where booking has traditionally been the exception, not the rule, according to data the company shared.

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IMAX screenings sold out throughout the opening weekend, with the demand leading to the introduction of additional early morning screenings, and the film went on to record the biggest IMAX opening ever seen in West Africa.

Blockbuster releases typically benefit from built-in audience anticipation, but The Odyssey's Nigerian performance pointed to something else. It highlighted the growing role cinema operators can play in building demand before a film even reaches the big screen. Filmhouse was not the film's distributor, yet it developed and executed the campaign that drove awareness, encouraged bookings and sustained interest throughout the opening weekend.

Pulse Nigeria conducted research into how Filmhouse interpreted Nolan’s masterpiece with a marketing strategy that caters to the country’s peculiarities.

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Turning global anticipation into local demand

The Odyssey, Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, was promoted internationally as a film designed to be experienced in IMAX. Rather than relying solely on that global conversation, Filmhouse built a local campaign around explaining why the premium format mattered and why audiences should secure their seats before release.

The approach challenged a long-standing pattern in the Nigerian cinema market, where advance ticket purchases have traditionally lagged behind walk-in sales. Instead of treating that behaviour as fixed, the campaign focused on creating urgency while educating audiences about the value of seeing the film on IMAX.

As online debate raged on about the availability of an IMAX with 70mm projection, Filmhouse ensured Nigerian audiences were informed about the wholesome experience that their IMAX auditorium offers.

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A campaign built across multiple channels

Our inquiry into Filmhouse marketing strategy showed a well-structured campaign that combined earned media, top creators and the company’s owned digital platforms, with each channel serving a different purpose tied to the ultimate goal of assuring Nigerian audiences of the same top-level experience offered globally.

What makes the marketing effort a major success is how organic it appears at every stage and across all platforms. While cinephiles, critics, and even content creators helped explain the IMAX format or quality of Nolan’s The Odyssey, the conversations focused on helping audiences understand why the film had attracted so much attention internationally.

This organic buzz and the word-of-mouth marketing it inspired helped generate an audience-driven excitement that encouraged people to book early and return with great feedback that invariably led to its record-breaking first-week performance in Nigeria.

Filmhouse also did some heavy lifting of its own. Ahead of its release, the company organised a watch party that created buzz and increased anticipation around the movie.

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Using its social media platforms across Instagram, TikTok and X, the company offered real-time information and provided updates on sold-out screenings, available showtimes and ticket availability across cinema locations. For a movie whose script, cast, and even the appropriate screen on which it should be experienced generated debate, providing the audience with educational information soothed concerns, and the real-time reports of its success also created a fear of missing out.

Data-driven decisions as demand grew

Throughout the release period, marketing, content strategy and operations teams monitored ticket sales across Filmhouse locations, allowing communication and scheduling to be adjusted as demand changed.

When IMAX screenings reached capacity, sold-out announcements were shared across digital platforms while customers were redirected to cinemas with available seats. Additional promotional activity was introduced where required, while early morning screenings were added after opening weekend demand exceeded existing capacity.

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The campaign also encouraged more customers to purchase tickets online. Website bookings accounted for 50 per cent of tickets sold across the Filmhouse circuit during the opening period, the highest contribution recorded by the company's digital ticketing platform, according to figures shared by Filmhouse.

What the campaign revealed

Beyond the record-breaking figures, the campaign offered insight into changing audience behaviour within Nigeria's cinema industry.

The strong pre-sales performance suggested that audiences are willing to book tickets in advance when the value of the cinema experience is clearly communicated. Consecutive IMAX sell-outs, positive audience reactions and widespread user-generated content also pointed to growing demand for premium-format screenings that offer an experience difficult to replicate at home.

The results also pointed to a shift in where responsibility for a film's local performance sits. Cinema operators, not just distributors, can influence commercial outcomes through audience education, targeted digital engagement and real-time communication, raising the question of how much a film's opening now depends on the venue screening it rather than the studio behind it.

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Applying the lessons to future releases

Filmhouse is understood to be carrying elements of the approach into upcoming tentpole releases, including Spider-Man, with a similar focus expected on premium formats such as MX4D and D-BOX, earlier online ticket sales, and tighter coordination between content, operations and customer engagement teams.

Whether the approach becomes standard practice for the wider Nigerian exhibition circuit, or remains a Filmhouse-specific playbook, is likely to depend on how other operators respond to the shift in advance-booking behaviour it appears to have unlocked.