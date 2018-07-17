Pulse.ng logo
Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki might be released soon

  • Published:
Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki

(Punch)

There are indications that the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki might be released soon.

Dasuki, for the sixth time, was granted bail by the Federal High Court Abuja on July 2, 2018.

The former NSA has been on trial since 2015 for allegedly diverting funds meant for the purchase of arms to fight Boko Haram.

According to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, during the bail ruling, Dasuki’s continued detention goes against the country’s rule of law.

Justice Ojukwu granted the former NSA bail in the sum of N200 million and two sureties (N100 million each) who must not be lower than grade 16 in the civil service and are private citizens that must be owners of landed properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Utako or Garki area of Abuja.

Dasuki meets bail conditions

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, the court bailiff formally served a release warrant to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mamman Daura and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Daily Post reports.

The report also stated that Dasuki was not handed over to the bailiff and the two sureties.

Daily Post said that a source revealed that Daura will need to get clearance from the presidency before any action is taken.

The warrant of release titled: Verification of Bail Conditions was signed by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court, Mba Nkem A. Omotosho.

It reads: “Pursuant to the judgement Order made on Monday the 2nd day of July 2018 granted by his lordship, Hon Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, directing various conditions to be fulfilled prior to the Release on Bail of the Applicant (Col. Sambo Dasuki Rtd).

“I have scrupulously verified the entire conditions of bail as ordered by his lordship and the three ambits are fulfilled.

ALSO READ: Why ex-NSA, Dasuki is still in detention - Presidency

“Hence, the respondents, the Director-General, State Security Services, and Attorney General of the Federation are hereby notified as directed by his lordship for the subsequent compliance of same.

“Attached herewith is the enrolled Order of the Court and all the necessary bail documents for your perusal and aggrandizement.”

Buhari lectures on Human Rights at ICC

President Muhammadu Buhari in his speech at The Hague on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, told the International Criminal Court (ICC) that that Nigeria is firmly committed to the sanctity of fundamental freedoms at international and domestic levels in line with the court's objectives.

The President said Nigeria cooperates fully with the court because it is a firm believer in the respect for the rule of law and human rights.

Buhari also promised to ensure that the conduct of free and fair election in 2019.

