ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

Segun Adeyemi

The group urged Northern elders and thought leaders to step in and intervene by reining in Governor Yusuf before the growing unrest in the state escalates into a full-blown crisis.

Sanusi Lamido II and Gov Abba Yusuf. [Facebook]
Sanusi Lamido II and Gov Abba Yusuf. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The group, in a statement obtained by Pulse on Friday, May 24, slammed the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stating that their alleged schemes would destabilise President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The group’s coordinator, Hon. Cyril Adamu, said, “Governor Yusuf, being a Northerner and fully aware of the value the subjects of the emirates placed on the royal stools, decided to abolish the emirates just to spark unrest in the state in a bid to destabilise the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ever since Kano State was divided into five emirates — Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi — in 2019, the state has experienced increased peace and development. This is largely due to the multiple emirs leading peace talks and advocating for development. However, Governor Yusuf seems to be disregarding these positive developments due to some political vendetta. In a show of political arrogance, the governor rudely ordered the royal fathers to ‘vacate their palaces within 48 hours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group expressed concern over the governor’s intentions to revert Kano to a single emirate and reinstate the deposed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, warning that such actions could lead to a breakdown of law and order and a generational conflict between the ruling houses of Kano.

The group urged Northern elders and thought leaders to step in and intervene by reining in Governor Yusuf before the growing unrest in the state escalates into a full-blown crisis.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the amendment of this law imminently opens the door for Sanusi's reinstatement as the true royalty to Kano's throne.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a prominent figure in Kano politics and a rival of Ganduje, is advocating for Sanusi's return to his position.

Kwankwaso had previously stated his intention to review the law that led to Sanusi's removal.

However, sources indicate that Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling APC, is against Sanusi's reinstatement and may leverage his connection with President Bola Tinubu to prevent it.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT Police arrest officer for accidental shooting death of resident

FCT Police arrest officer for accidental shooting death of resident

'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

High Court rejects bid to restore 1963 Constitution, calls it incompetent

High Court rejects bid to restore 1963 Constitution, calls it incompetent

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

FG wants Sultan, CAN president to join fight against cybercrime among youths

FG wants Sultan, CAN president to join fight against cybercrime among youths

Tinubu secured $20bn investment to revolutionise agriculture, economy – Shettima

Tinubu secured $20bn investment to revolutionise agriculture, economy – Shettima

FG begins construction on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway sections 3, 4 – Umahi

FG begins construction on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway sections 3, 4 – Umahi

Tinubu making efforts to reduce cost of living, enrich citizens – FG

Tinubu making efforts to reduce cost of living, enrich citizens – FG

FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal

Wike bestows Abuja citizenship on Senegal’s President Faye

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna Government to set up TV station in Zaria

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima [Presidency]

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima