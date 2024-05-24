'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

The group, in a statement obtained by Pulse on Friday, May 24, slammed the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stating that their alleged schemes would destabilise President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The group’s coordinator, Hon. Cyril Adamu, said, “Governor Yusuf, being a Northerner and fully aware of the value the subjects of the emirates placed on the royal stools, decided to abolish the emirates just to spark unrest in the state in a bid to destabilise the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ever since Kano State was divided into five emirates — Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi — in 2019, the state has experienced increased peace and development. This is largely due to the multiple emirs leading peace talks and advocating for development. However, Governor Yusuf seems to be disregarding these positive developments due to some political vendetta. In a show of political arrogance, the governor rudely ordered the royal fathers to ‘vacate their palaces within 48 hours.”

The group expressed concern over the governor’s intentions to revert Kano to a single emirate and reinstate the deposed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, warning that such actions could lead to a breakdown of law and order and a generational conflict between the ruling houses of Kano.

The group urged Northern elders and thought leaders to step in and intervene by reining in Governor Yusuf before the growing unrest in the state escalates into a full-blown crisis.

Sanusi's set to reclaim Kano throne

Meanwhile, the amendment of this law imminently opens the door for Sanusi's reinstatement as the true royalty to Kano's throne.

It is believed that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a prominent figure in Kano politics and a rival of Ganduje, is advocating for Sanusi's return to his position.

Kwankwaso had previously stated his intention to review the law that led to Sanusi's removal.