PHOTOS: Protest in NASS, Aso Rock, over Sanusi's return as Kano Emir

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Abba Yusuf was accused of abusing his power by dissolving the Kano Emirate council.

Protest at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday, May 24. [Segun Adeyemi/Original]
On Friday, May 24, the peaceful protesters held signs and banners, highlighting their worries about the worsening situation in Kano.

This follows Governor Abba Yusuf’s decision to dissolve the five Emirates Council and reinstate Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano after signing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

Representing the Concerned Patriots of Nigeria, the group accused Governor Yusuf of abusing his power by dissolving the traditional council.

The group’s coordinator, Abdullahi Muhammed Saleh, said, “Thursday’s brash actions of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, who sacked five emirs to reappoint Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano, has awoken us to the urgency of raising the alarm about the destructive excesses of the state governor.

“Since being sworn into office, Governor Abba Yusuf has a string of loutish acts that run like a hardened criminal’s rap sheet. All in the name of rubbishing his predecessor, he started with a demolition spree that has served to impoverish the people whose lives he took an oath to improve. Thus, he proved himself to be anti-people.”

The group’s coordinator, Abdullahi Muhammed Saleh addressing pressmen in Abuja on Friday, May 24. [Segun Adeyemi/Original]
The group said it condemns the actions of the Kano State Governor in the strongest terms possible given its anti-reason disposition.

They said the governor’s choice of actions flies in the face of reason and has no place in a sane and civilised society.

They urge Governor Yusuf to retrace his steps and stop further undermining the peace of Kano state and, by implication, the peace in Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

