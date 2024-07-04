ADVERTISEMENT
Kanu not bold enough to prove his case in court, Laolu Akande on political solution

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kanu recently expressed readiness to embrace a political solution leading to his freedom from detention.

Kanu is currently in detention following his ongoing trial by the Federal Government on allegations of treason and perpetuating falsehood against the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The separatist leader had fled the country in 2017 after his home in Abia State was invaded by the military who sought to re-arrest him for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria in 2021 to face trial for terrorism charges. He has since been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) despite his plea to be moved to the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

Before he was captured, the hardline IPOB leader had boasted of bringing Nigeria to its knees to ensure the emancipation of the South-East region.

However, Kanu has recently toned down his controversial rhetorics as he seeks a political solution.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on the IPOB leader's case, Akande, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, July 4, 2024, said Kanu should prove his case in court.

“I am surprised that he is trying to get a political solution,” the former presidential spokesman said.

“I think Mr Nnamdi Kanu should be bold enough to check out these things in court but apparently he is not. I would have expected him, based on what we know about him to say: ‘Look let us go to court’,” he said.

Akande's remarks come barely 24 hours after senators from the South-East appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the separatist leader's release.

The senators held a closed-door meeting with Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to whom their letter to Tinubu on the release of Kanu was delivered for onward passage to the presidency.

Led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmakers argued that the social and economic activities in the South-East zone would continue to be stagnant if the IPOB leader isn't released.

