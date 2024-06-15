Kanu committed no crime, Niger Delta communities ask Tinubu to release IPOB leader

The association’s claim is contained in a letter to Tinubu dated June 13 and jointly signed by its President, Isa Mohammed Obiri and Secretary, Wisdom Oteyi.

The separatist leader is currently in detention following his ongoing trial by the Federal Government on allegations of treason and perpetuating falsehood against the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kanu, who used the controversial Radio Biafra outlet and social media platforms to propagate several anti-Nigeria rhetorics, was forcibly repatriated from Kenya in 2021, having fled the country after he was granted bail.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has continued to hold him in detention despite pleading not guilty to all the charges preferred against him by the government.

Pulse Nigeria

Niger Delta communities demand Kanu's release

However, the Niger Delta group has insisted that the IPOB leader was only advocating for equitable distribution of Niger Delta resources, and committed no crime to warrant his continued incarceration.

According to the association, Kanu’s concerns are shared by other citizens of the region, hence, he has the support of other Niger Delta citizens.

”We are writing to you on behalf of the Association of Niger Delta Upland Communities and concerned citizens to urgently request the liberation of our Igbo/Biafran brother and activist, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is presently detained for peacefully advocating for the just distribution of natural resources in our regions.

“This individual has not violated any laws and is simply exercising his rights to demand what rightfully belongs to us.

“We beseech the government to release this activist and engage in a dialogue to address his concerns, which are shared by many of us.

The association cautioned that the continued detention of Kanu against growing appeals for his release could ultimately lead to unrest in the region.

“Failing to do so may only exacerbate tensions, potentially leading to unrest and public demonstrations. We sincerely believe that through dialogue and mutual understanding, a resolution can be achieved that benefits all parties involved.

“We respectfully urge the government to take the necessary steps to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the esteemed activist, within the next fourteen days for the betterment of our regions and the nation as a whole.

“We are confident that by taking this action, we can prevent further unrest and progress towards a peaceful resolution of the current situation. But your inability to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will unravel what will shock the whole world. We the Niger Delta upland communities will expose the high and mighty.